Porter carried City of Peterborough into a National Cup Final, plus the draw for the popular Roger Brummitt mixed hockey tournament

Reigning Roger Brummitt Trophy champions Camp Retro.

Captain Matt Porter hit a hat-trick as City of Peterborough closed in on a famous league and cup double.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City wrapped up the East Premier Division title a couple of weeks ago and now they have cruised into the final of the English Tier 2 KO Cup with a 6-0 semi-final win in Bristol against Clifton Robinsons.

City made a strong start with Porter opening the scoring on 11 minutes. Lewis Pywell soon followed up with another goal to make it 2-0 at half-time. Things remained tight at the beginning of the second half until Adam Steffanelli Wilson added a 3rd in the 60th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City then finished strongly scoring a further three goals in 8 minutes. Porter completed his hat-trick with two more goals while Zak Scotting also netted.

City of Peterborough skipper Matt Porter (red).

City will now head to the Lee Valley National Hockey Centre to face Bowdon 2nds in the final on Sunday, May 4.

The men's Over 45s were hoping to emulate the first XI in their quarter final of the Tier 2 Cup, but fell short, going down 4-1 to Herne Bay. The only goal coming from Gary Hales.

The men’s second team finished their East Division One programme with a 5-2 defeat at champions Cambridge University. Dan Barkworth struck both goals from short corners.

BRUMMITT TROPHY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw for the annual Roger Brummitt Mixed Hockey Trophy has been made.

The all-conquering Camp Retro team will be bidding for an amazing eighth win in a row in the popular event which takes place this weekend.

They have been drawn against Sons of Pitches, Famdem, SHSL and Inches of Post in Group A.

Other groups: Group B: Jurassic Beavers, GPO, Misfits, Ragamuffins B, GPOX. Group C: Ragamuffins, Scurvy Crew, Net-Flicks and Chill, A$AP Hockey, SCG.

The action takes place from 9am on Saturday and Sunday with the final scheduled for around 5pm on Sunday.