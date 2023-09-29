Popular former Peterborough Panthers' riders have been added to the cast for the club's 'Farewell meeting'
King having started his career in the third tier with the Peterborough Pumas way back in 2001.
He then rode for the senior side in the Elite League in 2007-08 and has made several guest appearances for the club as well as being a previous track record holder.
This season he has captained Ipswich to the Sports Insure Premiership Grand Final, which takes place against Sheffield next week.
Meanwhile Starke was a member of the Panthers side which secured silverware in 2017 when they defeated Ipswich in the KO Cup Final. He has had spells with Plymouth and Birmingham in 2023.
The club can also confirm special race jackets for the event have been produced, which will be on sale to supporters on a first-come first-served basis.
The cost of each race jacket is £125 and anyone interested should e-mail [email protected] stating which rider’s race jacket you wish to purchase.
These will be available for presentation by the relevant rider, and signed, immediately after the meeting where there will also be the opportunity to take photographs with the rider.
Main meeting sponsorship and individual race sponsorships remain available. There are plenty of benefits to being involved including programme advertising, VIP parking and race night announcement, as well as admission and programme.
Please contact Keith Chapman on 07734 248833 for all sponsorship enquiries.