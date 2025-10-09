Mark Gray (left).

Local pool ace Mark Gray made it five tournament wins out of the past six he has played as he claimed the top prize in the IRPT Seniors Tour event for over 50s at Newcastle-Under-Lyme.

It was the fourth event of the IRPT Seniors series, and Gray has now won three of them and finished runner-up in the other.

The win at the Players Pool & Snooker Lounge cements the Bourne Snooker Professional’s number one ranking on the tour with just one more event to play.

There were a total of 128 players involved, with 16 groups of eight all playing a round robin format, with the top four from each group qualifying for the last 64 and the knockout stages.

Courtney Symons was all smiles after winning the Six Reds Snooker Championship trophy in Peterborough.

Gray admitted he 'was a bit lucky' to qualify from his group in second place, having secured five wins out of seven despite not being at his best.

But in the knockout stages, Gray beat Newcastle’s Alfie Powley 5-1, Del Redmond 5-2 and home player Mark Blackshaw 6-1 in the last 16.

In the quarter-final, Gray saw off Hereford's Karl Alexander 6-3 and then in the semi-final squeezed past ex-professional Rob Chilton 6-5 - clearing up in the decider having been pegged back from being 5-2 ahead.

The final saw Gray go up against Coventry's Vik Makh who is an Indian International and had beaten Peterborough's Steve Singh 6-2 in the last 16.

But he was no match for Gray who 'played great' to win 7-2 and take home the £1,000 in prize money as well as the trophy.

Gray admitted: "It is an absolutely crazy run of form I’m on at the moment, but I know it’s gonna come to an end soon!"

He is back in action this Saturday when he plays the final event of this year's Over-40s Tour at Newport Pagnell.

SNOOKER

Meanwhile, in Peterborough, Courtney Symons claimed the Six Reds Snooker Championshiptitle at the Court Club in Bretton. Symons defeated Gary Skipworth 3-1 in the final to claim the title.

The Ipswich star, who claimed the £450 first prize, cruised through his group, only dropping two frames, before beating defending champion Paul Sparrow 3-2 and Australia's recent Masters Cup winner Ryan Thomerson 3-1 to reach his second Legends Tour final.

Runner-up Skipworth, a professional in the 1990s, showed some fine form throughout an exciting day's play, with the Lincoln-based player topping Group C, and holding his nerve to secure deciding frame victories over Peterborough duo Paul Newman in the quarter-finals and Steve Martin in the last four.

Sparrow compiled the highest break of the event with 71.

The next stop on tour is the Players Championship, where some of the sport's leading amateurs will battle it out for the £500 winner's prize, again at the Court Club.