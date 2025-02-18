Police man Lewis is making hay in the ring, plus local fighter round-up

Lewis Hay after his most recent win.

Unstoppable ​Peterborough Police Club boxer Lewis Hay made it two wins in two bouts in two weekends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The 22 year-old was in action at the ICTS show in Halstead Essex, against Colchester lad James Foster at 71kg in his latest fight.

It was a great crowd pleasing toe-to-toe battle over the full three rounds with both lads having successes on the inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hay showed his class with switches of angles and attacks from the head and body.

Cruzlee Smalley (left) and Toby Allen.

This was a quality performance from the local man to claim a well deserved unanimous points win.

The Police club also sent two boxers to the Gateway Show in Essex.

Corey Allen (14) was pipped on points by home fighter Sullivan Le Gave at 55kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was another all-action scrap with both lads finding joy with long shots.

Allen’s corner felt their man forced the pace for most of the fight against a slick counter puncher, but his opponent was allowed to find his rhythm in the final round which was enough to persuade the judges to give him the verdict after an absorbing contest.

It also left Police chiefs predicting a win for their man the next time the pair meet in the ring.

Emerging prospect Cruzlee Smalley (11) was the other Police youngster in action in a non-scoring skills contest against Tommy Dann from Gateway ABC at 41kg

In a pleasing fight between two little powerhouses Smalley did the better pressure work on the inside and his coaches believe he has a bright future as a boxer.