Police Club boxer Kian was 'King of the Ring' in Essex

Kian Aragosa (right) and Billy Yeates

Kian Aragosa delivered a stunning display on his competitive debut at the Hockley ABC Show in Essex.

Kian took on a well-schooled local fighter in Billy Yeates at 35kg and dominated an exciting contest with his speed and skills.

Kian set the pace from the first bell with his slick long shots constantly catching his opponent.

The Police Club youngster also landed quality angled screw shots, while displaying awesome footwork, in the second round and landed enough good punches in the third round to force a standing count which would probably have secured a stoppage if the final bell hadn’t sounded.

Police Club coach Chris Baker said: “Kian is a product of our coaching set up having moved up from under 10 gloves sessions into squad sessions.

"He’s a fantastic talent who lives and breathes boxing at home and I’m excited to see this young man grow into the boxing world.”

Kian had impressed in his last skills bout in Sudbury when fellow 12 year-old Musa Ahmed also shone in a dominant three round performance. Musa will also now step up into competitive bouts in the new year.

Musa’s brother, 15 year-old Mohammed Ismaael, was in competitive action in Sudbury and finished strongly to take the final two rounds against Harvey Brooks from Malden ABC in Essex at 57kg to win a classy contest unanimously on points

The first round saw both lads use slick counter punches to try and gain the advantage.

But in the next two rounds Ismaael stepped up a gear and dominated on the front foot with quality long power shots which force Brooks to box on the retreat

“I was really impressed with the way Ismaael adapted to this counter puncher to gain the win by forcing the pace,” Baker said.

The Police Club have now completed a successful 2022 which also saw coach Vicki Baker pick up a prestigious national prize.

