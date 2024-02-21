Police Boxing Club fighters Emily and Alfie star on a national stage

Alfie Pearce (left) with his father Lee Pearce (left) and coach Paul Goode.

​Both 17 year-olds came away with strong finishes.

Anderson was third in the under 46kg category to claim a bronze medal, while Baker was fifth in the under 80kg clash after battling his way past injuries just to reach finals weekend.

Anderson was eventually beaten narrowly on points by a former national champion while Baker also lost a close points decision to the number one seed.

Alfie Baker with his Eastern Counties open class youth title belt, his national title belt and his MTK title belts.

Baker has only recently recovered from a foot injury which kept him out of action for almost an entire season.

He fought well enough to be selected for England Boxing’s talent pathway, in which he will undertake numerous sessions in front of national coaches to aid his development. This is the third time Baker has been selected for the pathway programme.

Regional champions Anderson and Baker also received their Eastern Counties open class youth title belts over the weekend. They are the first winners of the belts.

"Emily and Alfie really did themselves and the club proud,” enthused leading Police Club coach Chris Baker.

Emily Anderson with her Eastern Counties belt.

"Finishing so highly in national competitions is an impressive achievement and they also made some history for the club by picking up the first Eastern Counties belts to be awarded to champion boxers.”

Elsewhere rapidly emerging 20 year-old Police Club scrapper Alfie Pearce impressed again at a show in Wellingborough.

He took on home fighter Harrison Thompson at 71kg and dominated all three rounds to win comprehensively on points.

Pearce is a crowd-pleasing fighter as proven by a second ‘fighter-of-the-night’ prize in succession. He also won it in his last outing at a show in St Ives.

Pearce specialised in power punching on the inside against Thompson who is no mug.

"Alfie is a quality fighter and a star in the making,” said coach Baker.

"There are great things to come from this young man who has developed a habit of taking home two trophies from one fight by picking up fighter of the night awards!”

The Police Club also sent 13 year-old prospect Kyryl Malyk to Birmingham for the ‘Pound 4 Pound’ ABC show,

Malyk took on local boxer Yakoob Amir at 40kg and the youngsters put on a superb, action-packed three-round contest. Malyk delivered some quality pressure work on the inside, while Amir impressed with his counter punching.