Phoenix youngsters, from left, Alex Petre, Denis Marinis, Aston Chamera with coach Vic Kevlishvili.

Vic Kevlishvili is head coach of the Woodston-based club which he set up as a ‘not-for-profit’ organisation in 2014.

He has been a top coach for 40 years after spending 10 years in the Russian squad as a competitor.

He won numerous international competitions including the pommel horse and parallel bars events at the Freedom Games in Germany in 1973 before turning his hand to coaching.

Phoenix star Denis Marinis in action.

Kevlishvili coached former GB international Scott Hann MBE who in turn went on to coach and develop multiple Olympic champion Max Whitlock as well as other elite gymnasts in the country.

Kevlishvili is an International performance coach for Level 6 boys and Level 5 girls.

And the youngsters in Kevlishvili’s care are revelling in his expertise.

The Phoenix Club recently won the Witham Hill Invitational Championships after also enjoying victory in the Regional Finals in Ipswich.

Phoenix medal winners at the Witham Hill Invitational.

Denis Marinis won three gold medals and a silver at the Witham Hill event.

Other Phoenix stars at that event were Alex Petre, who won one gold, two silvers and one bronze, Ezra James, who won three silvers and one bronze, Aronas Staciukevicius, who won one silver and three bronze, and Alex Chamera, who won one silver and one bronze.At Ipswich the Phoenix medallists were Alex Petre, who won two golds and two silvers, Denis Marinis, who also won two golds and two silvers and Aston Chamera, who won one gold, two silvers and one bronze.The club are always keen to attract new gymnasts.

There are places available for anyone wishing to have a free trial.

The club offers fun as well as discipline and skills training.

They have have numerous other experienced and highly qualified coaches.

The club is located at 26 Maxwell Rd, Peterborough, PE2 7JN.