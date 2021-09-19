Phantoms hit for six in their first competitive match of the season

Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr was busy in Basingstoke.

The opening period saw the sides trade eight shots each, but none found the net, as they headed into the first intermission all square.

But the Bison came out strong in the second and got themselves into the lead through Adam Harding, who took a stretch pass from Brendan Baird and fired past Jordan Marr.

George Norcliffe doubled the advantage for the Bison with Harding this time turning provider. The Bison number four put the puck on a plate for Norcliffe, who smashed his one-timer into the back of the net.

Alex Roberts made it 3-0 just moments later, taking a pass across the crease to scramble the puck past a sprawling Marr, to give the Phantoms a mountain to climb in the third period.

Phantoms started the third period the better of the two sides and almost got themselves on the board on the power play, with Zack Milton sitting a roughing penalty.

But the Bison kept them out and went on to find the net again through Alex Sampford, who capitalised on an unfortunate rebound to put the game out of Phantoms’ reach.

And things went from bad to worse for the Phantoms. With Corey McEwen sitting a tripping penalty, Bison player coach Ashley Tait one-timed his effort past the glove of Marr.

And another power play strike quickly followed as Milton helped himself to a goal of his own. He found the puck on his stick right in front of goal and made no mistake with the finish.

Phantoms will have the chance to put things right tonight (September 19) when the Milton Keynes Lightning visit Planet Ice. Doors open at 4:30pm ahead of a 5:30pm face off!

FINAL SCORE: Basingstoke Bison 6-0 Peterborough Phantoms

Bison goals:

23:18 (BB 1-0 PP): #4 Adam Harding / #75 Brendan Baird (EHG)

27:39 (BB 2-0 PP): #16 George Norcliffe / #4 Adam Harding / #29 Alex Sampford (EHG)

28:43 (BB 3-0 PP): #94 Alex Roberts / #19 Paul Petts / #24 Zack Milton (EHG)

46:19 (BB 4-0 PP): #29 Alex Sampford / #75 Brendan Baird / #2 Adam Jones (EHG)

50:15 (BB 5-0 PP): #21 Ashley Tait / #24 Zack Milton / #2 Adam Jones (PPG)

52:55 (BB 6-0 PP): #24 Zack Milton / #2 Adam Jones / #21 Ashley Tait (PPG)

Bison man of the match: #24 Zack Milton