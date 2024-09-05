Peterborough's wheelchair basketball star is one win away from a Paralympic gold medal
GB delivered a devastating second-half display to hammer Germany 71-43 in their semi-final on Thursday at the Bercy Arena in Paris. GB will play the winner of tonight’s second semi-final between Canada and the United States on Saturday (8.30pm start).
GB only led by four points (28-24) at the end of the second quarter, but they ran away with the contest in the final two quarters. Manning contributed 14 points, but didn’t play the last six minutes when GB had built an unassailable lead.
GB and Manning have won bronze medals in each of the last two Paralympics.
MATT SKELHON
Stilton shooter Matt Skelhon failed in his final attempt to win a Paralympic medal in Paris on Thursday.Skelhon won a gold medal on his Paralympic debut in Beijing in 2008 and a silver and a bronze in London four years later.
The 39 year-old also competed in the 2016 and 2020 Games without success. He finished fifth in his first event this year – the 10m air rifle mixed prone SH1 competition – but didn’t qualify for the final in the mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 event on Thursday morning. Skelhon was 11th in qualification with only the top eight going on to contest the final.
