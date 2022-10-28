Jack Jarman celebrates his Vault gold medal at the European Championships in Munich. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Success at the World Gymnastics Championships could propel Jake Jarman to unstoppable heights- according to triple Olympic champion Max Whitlock.

Gunthorpe’s Jarman burst onto the scene at the Commonwealth Games, leaving Birmingham with four gold medals before earning another two, plus a bronze, at the European Championships in Munich later in August.

The 20-year-old now faces his biggest stage yet with the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool which begin on Saturday (October 29), but Whitlock believes if he delivers again on home soil then there could be no stopping him.

“For Jake, this will be his first World Championships, he is still inexperienced and that can work to your favour,” said Whitlock.

“But put him on a world stage like this, if he gets a result, that could be a snowball effect for him moving forward.

“These guys have got massive opportunities, massive potentials every single one of them. Given the platform like these World Championships, that could do them wonders

“They need to go there, do their job, do what they know how to do and that can provide a springboard for them to go on and do more.”

Jarman has already got people talking about him ahead of the championships. On the opening day of podium training he stuck a stunning triple-twisting double layout in floor training to put the world on watch in Liverpool.

On global debut, Jarman is among the frontrunners for floor medals and enters as European vault champion. It’s quite a turnaround from last year when he was a reserve on Team GB for Tokyo and tore an ankle ligament.

“Missing out on the opportunity to go last year was disappointing” he added.

“I injured myself and that put me in a good mindset to push towards all the major events we’ve had this year.

“I was only okay to compete on my ankle in March or April this year. Having that time off really helped me make that step to the senior stage.”

Jarman will be a key figure in Britain’s bid to snag their first team medal since 2015.

Jarman will kick off his campaign on Monday (October 31) when the men’s qualification begins. Coverage will be available on the BBC.