Jake Jarman has been tipped to take on a leading role in the Great Britian Gymnastics set-up by the retiring Max Whitlock.

Peterborough’s Jake Jarman has already spoken of his desire to get back into the gym after securing his first Olympic medal at the weekend.

Jarman claimed his first Olympic medal on Saturday with an impressive 14.933 on the floor.

He was so close to the gold medal too finishing only just behind Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat in silver (14.966) and Carlos Yulo of the Philippines in gold (15.000).

Jake Jarman embraces Ben Howells (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

He looked set to add to that tally on Sunday in the Vault final- the apparatus upon which he is the reigning champion- with his score of 14.933 but was knocked down from bronze medal position to fourth after the final performer.

Jarman, who trains at Huntingdon Gymnastics Club, ended missing up out on a bronze to GB teammate Harry Hepworth.

Such is Jake’s support of this teammates, he said afterwards that any personal disappointment was replaced at pride with Hepworth’s medal.

He told Sportsbeat: "Harry medalling is absolutely incredible, it’s great competition for us all.

"Having that back and forth when you’re in the gym and training together trying to one up each other is really good. It means you’re both improving and both gaining something from it.

"It's always friendly, we’re always supporting each other and get along great.

"In my eyes there is nothing that I can't do, it just all makes me super motivated for the next four years."

Jarman also ended the Olympics with a fourth place finish alongside the rest of the GB squad in the men’s event and a sixth in the individual all-around.

He has also paid tribute to Max Whitlock who ended his glittering career in Paris and even tipped Jake to take over his leadership role in the team.

Jake added: “Max has been an amazing role model for me, someone I look up to quite a lot and still look up to," he added.

"I’m not a natural leader but I can be really good at giving advice and helping people out, so maybe I can be the motivator in the team, the hype man maybe.”