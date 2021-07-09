Peterborough Town chase top spot in the Northants Premier Division and the county T20 crown this weekend, Bourne v Market Deeping derby at the Abbey Lawns
Peterborough Town have completed a most satisfactory first half of the Northants Premier Division season and this weekend they can add another trophy to their impressive recent roll of honour.
Town are in action in Northants T20 Finals Day at Geddington on Sunday (July 11). They tackle Old Northamptonians in a semi-final (1.30pm) with a potential final against the host club or Desborough to follow.
Town preserved their unbeaten top flight record with a four-wicket ain at Old Northamptonians last Saturday. They travel to Desborough for a Premier Division game tomorrow (July 10) sitting just one point behind leaders Finedon who are without a fixture so the city side will go top barring a catastrophic defeat.
Town also take on Market Deeping in the final of the Stamford KO Shield T20 competition at Stamford Town CC on Monday (July 12, 6pm).
Market Deeping have a big Lincs Division derby at Bourne tomorrow (11.30am).
MAIN WEEKEND FIXTURES
Saturday, July 10.
Northants Premier Division (11am): Desborough v Peterborough Town, Oundle v Rushden.
Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Bourne v Market Deeping.
Cambs Division One (noon): St Giles v Wisbech, Eaton Socon v Ramsey, Foxton v March, Histon v Stamford.
Cambs Division Two (12.30pm): Castor v Ufford Park.
Sunday, July 11.
Northants T20 Championship: Semi-finals followed by final, at Geddington: Old Northamptonians v Peterborough Town, Geddington v Desborough.
Rutland Division One (12.30pm): Market Deeping v Burghley Park, Uffington v Barnack.