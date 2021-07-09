Peterborough Town chase top spot in the Northants Premier Division and the county T20 crown this weekend, Bourne v Market Deeping derby at the Abbey Lawns

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke in action

Town are in action in Northants T20 Finals Day at Geddington on Sunday (July 11). They tackle Old Northamptonians in a semi-final (1.30pm) with a potential final against the host club or Desborough to follow.

Town preserved their unbeaten top flight record with a four-wicket ain at Old Northamptonians last Saturday. They travel to Desborough for a Premier Division game tomorrow (July 10) sitting just one point behind leaders Finedon who are without a fixture so the city side will go top barring a catastrophic defeat.

Town also take on Market Deeping in the final of the Stamford KO Shield T20 competition at Stamford Town CC on Monday (July 12, 6pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Market Deeping have a big Lincs Division derby at Bourne tomorrow (11.30am).

MAIN WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, July 10.

Northants Premier Division (11am): Desborough v Peterborough Town, Oundle v Rushden.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Bourne v Market Deeping.

Cambs Division One (noon): St Giles v Wisbech, Eaton Socon v Ramsey, Foxton v March, Histon v Stamford.

Cambs Division Two (12.30pm): Castor v Ufford Park.

Sunday, July 11.

Northants T20 Championship: Semi-finals followed by final, at Geddington: Old Northamptonians v Peterborough Town, Geddington v Desborough.