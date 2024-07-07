Martin Reffell in bareknuckle boxing action.

​Martin Reffell will have one eye on what’s been called ‘the biggest fight in bareknuckle boxing’ when he returns to action next month.

​The Peterborough puncher faces Ryan McCann in Cardiff on Saturday, August 17 on a show topped by Barrie Jones meeting Lorawnt ‘Smash’ T Nelson to decide the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighter.

Reffell may get in the ring with the winner.

“I was supposed to be fighting Barrie next,” Reffell revealed. “But when (American promoters) BYB (Extreme) came along (and bought BKB TM) they wanted to put their best man in with him, which I understand.

“They are fighting for the pound for pound title and eternal glory. ’Smash’ has proved himself time and time again and we all know what Barrie Jones brings.

“I have my money on Barrie and I hope I’m at ringside to watch it. It’s going to be spectacular. “I’m buzzing to be on the show.”

Reffell has proved he can compete at the highest level in bareknuckle boxing in a seven-fight career that has brought him face-to-face with some of the sport’s hardest competitors.

In his last fight, Reffell burst the bubble of unbeaten Filipino Rolando Dy with a points win in March.

“He was a good fighter” said Reffell. “You only had to look at my face afterwards to see that! I was out on my feet for a second in the second round, but my heart kept me in there and I just kept winging punches.”

Next is McCann, who will have the home crowd behind him and has won both his fights.

“I’ve fought better fighters in the past,” added Reffell, “But this is BKB and one punch could finish it. His fight with Jonny Lawson could have gone the other way and I dominated Lawson, but that doesn’t mean I beat him.”

Reffell will have fiancée Sadie Graver in his corner in Cardiff and was delighted to see her record her first win in the bareknuckle ring in June, taking only 24 seconds to overwhelm Ashleigh Masters.