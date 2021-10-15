Peterborough Sports star won’t celebrate if he helps to secure a huge FA Cup shock against his old club
Peterborough Sports striker Michael Gash won’t be delivering a public celebration if his goals knock former club King’s Lynn Town out of the FA Cup tomorrow (October 16).
Gash (35) left Lynn for Sports in the summer after four wonderful years at the Walks during which he helped them two promotions and into the National League.
But he returns to Lynn tomorrow with a first round FA Cup place up for grabs. Sports would be making club history if they overcome the odds - they play two division below Lynn - and win the fourth qualifying round tie.
Gash, who scored 40 goals in 139 games for Lynn, told the National League club’s website: “I have too much respect for the fans and the club to go mad if I score tomorrow.
“Don’t get me wrong I want to score because that could help my team win, but I won’t be going mad or anything like that.
“We want to win and get the club into the first round proper for the first time, but we know it will be tough.
“Hopefully I’ll get a good reception from the Lynn fans. I had a great four years there and we very successful in the time I was there and I had a great relationship with the fans. I wouldn’t do anything to sour that relationship.
“When I go back it might be a nice reception for me, but there’s only one thing on my mind and that’s to win for Peterborough Sports.
“I already owe so much to the manager Jimmy Dean and the chairman Grant Biddle for showing faith that a 35 year can still score goals at a good level.”
A big FA Cup shock would not be a new experience for Gash. He played and scored when non-league Kidderminster knocked Posh out of the Cup, 3-2 in a third round replay at London Road in 2014.
Gash has scored four nine goals in nine appearances for a Sports team four points clear at the top of the Southern League Premier Division Central.
Another Summer Sports signing, central defender Ryan Fryatt, played 350 times for Lynn early in his career.