Peterborough Sports are bubbling along nicely after downing Concord and smashing Stotfold

Josh McCammon (right) in action for Peterborough Sports against Concord Rangers. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports will open the new league season with a tough fixture at home to Rushall Olympic on August 14, but testing friendlies for the next couple of weeks should get a strong squad in perfect shape for the big day.

Sports host top Northern Premier League side Mickloever Sports at the Bee Arena on Saturday (July 24, 3pm) before a home game with Cambridge City on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The city side also have games lined up against neighbours Stamford AFC, a Bishop’s Stortford side who reached the first round proper of the FA Cup last season and higher level Braintree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dion Sembie-Ferris after scoring for Peterborough Sports against Concord Rangers. Photo: James Richardson.

Not that big non-league names faze Sports. Last Saturday they beat the Concord Rangers side who contested an FA Trophy Final recently 4-1, before thumping Stotfold 6-1 on Tuesday.

“We’ve picked up nicely in the last couple of weeks,” Dean stated. “You’re never sure where you’re at until you start testing yourself with hard games and we did that on Saturday against a team from a higher level and looked good.

“We were good value for the win and on Tuesday we could have easily reached double figures.”

Dion Sembie-Ferris scored twice against Concord, with Lewis Hilliard and Jake Battersby also on target, Battersby is the son of former Football League striker Tony, and is on trial having left Cambridge United’s Academy.

Jordan Nicholson bagged a hat-trick at Stotfold with Sembie-Ferris, Lewis Hilliard and the home ‘keeper also netting.