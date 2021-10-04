Peterborough RUFC maintain their terrific start, but Peterborough Lions are beaten again
Peterborough RUFC overcame former coach Phil Powell’s Old Northamptonians team as well as foul weather conditions to maintain their excellent start to the Midlands Division One East season.
Borough won 9-6 thanks to three Byron Van Uden penalties. Heavy rain and a strong wind didn’t hekp the pursuit of tries and led to two contrasting halves.
The home side dominated territory in the first half, but crucially Borough reached the interval level at 6-6.
The city side controlled the econd-half, but only had on more successful Van Uden kick to show for their efforts.
Borough always looked the most likely to score a try with Robert Jacobs, Robert Moulds and Michael Hall all making great runs.
Borough remain second in the table behind Bedford Athletic after four wins in a row following an opening day defeat.
Peterborough Lions have lost four games out of five, their latest defeat was a 45-15 thrashing at Oadby Wyggstonians on Saturday.
Roku Duvai and Matthew Worrall-Clare scored tries for the city side who have just two teams below them in the table.