Peterborough RUFC deliver their best performance of the season to down high-flying Derby, but Peterborough Lions have hit rock bottom

Rob Jacobs, scorer of two tries for Borough against Derby, is tackled. Photo: David Lowndes.

It completed an excellent double for Borough who look certain to finish in a creditable fourth place. The RUFU have revealed the top three will be promoted.

Borough started the game well and scored first as Byron Van Uden slotted a penalty. A couple of mistakes saw Derby, who have secured promotion, score two converted well-taken tries against the run of play to lead 14-3.

Borough however stuck to their structure and produced a great team try which was finished by winger Willis Ingleby who left three defenders grabing at air. With the conversion missed Derby had a 14-8 half time lead.

Aram Jones in actionfor Borough against Derby. Photo: David Lowndes.

Derby were feeling very confident at the start of the second half, but Borough would go onto produce the best 40 minutes of rugby they have played all season.

Derby had the majority of possession and territory, but could not break down the dogged home defence. When Borough did manage to get hold of the ball they made the most of it and scored three great converted tries.

Liam Dunne was first to score following a rolling maul, and, not wishing to be outdone try-scoring machine Rob Jacobs would score two to bring his personal tally for the season to 20 tries from 21 games. All three tries were converted by Van Uden.

Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “The performance was the best we have produced this season. The lads stuck to their structure and systems really well. Every man really stood up and was counted. Two lads who did a great job were props Aaron Thorne and Chris Sykes as they played 80 minutes because of unavilabilities and were always in the defence line. If we could produce this level every Saturday we would be hard to beat.”

Johnathan Hamilton in possession for Borough against Derby. Photo: David Lowndes.