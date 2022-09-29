Medalists Ian Palmer and Dave Smith at the World Masters Regatta. Pic by Jean-Jacques Rigal.

On day 1 of the event, Ian Palmer and Dave Smith both came away with a medal after winning the Masters B doubles event by four seconds ahead of a crew from the Netherlands in second position. They also came second on day 4 of the event in the Masters C doubles, just two seconds behind a German crew.

Kate Read joined forces with El Fahey (Tideway scullers school), Verena Meyer zu Westrup (Germany) and Patricia Antunes Laydner (Brazil) to finish second in the Womens Masters C coxless quad final on the third day of the event. Read also finished third in the Women’s Masters B singles event on day 4.

Chris Elder and Damen Sanderson finished fourth in the Masters A pairs event, just three second behind a Spanish crew in third.

Kate Read, Gemma Singleton, Keely Watson joined a German sculller Claudia Ciescholka to finish fifth in the Masters B coxless quads event. Singleton and Watson also did well to finish fifth in the Masters A doubles event.

