Peterborough rowers enjoy success at the World Rowing Masters Regatta

Peterborough crews travelled to Libourne in France to compete over the 1000 metre course at the World Rowing Masters Regatta.

By Sarah Watson
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:01 pm
Medalists Ian Palmer and Dave Smith at the World Masters Regatta. Pic by Jean-Jacques Rigal.
On day 1 of the event, Ian Palmer and Dave Smith both came away with a medal after winning the Masters B doubles event by four seconds ahead of a crew from the Netherlands in second position. They also came second on day 4 of the event in the Masters C doubles, just two seconds behind a German crew.

Kate Read joined forces with El Fahey (Tideway scullers school), Verena Meyer zu Westrup (Germany) and Patricia Antunes Laydner (Brazil) to finish second in the Womens Masters C coxless quad final on the third day of the event. Read also finished third in the Women’s Masters B singles event on day 4.

Chris Elder and Damen Sanderson finished fourth in the Masters A pairs event, just three second behind a Spanish crew in third.

Kate Read, Gemma Singleton, Keely Watson joined a German sculller Claudia Ciescholka to finish fifth in the Masters B coxless quads event. Singleton and Watson also did well to finish fifth in the Masters A doubles event.

On day 5, Singleton and Watson joined forces with Portugese rowers Orlando Lourenço and Miguel Lopes to finish third in the Mixed Masters B quad, six seconds away from a medal.

