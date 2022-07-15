The all-conquering Peterborough Roller Hockey Club Under 17s. Photo: Shane Durston.

Pride of place went to the under 17s who completed a remarkable quadruple haul of trophies.

The teenagers were unbeaten in winning the Eastern Counties League and Cup double. They also won a National League and National Cup double to become one of just two English teams to qualify for the prestigious Eurockey European Tournament in Spain in October. It’s just the second time the club will have competed in the European event which takes place in Blanes & Lloret De Marr on the Costa Brava.

Their success was almost matched by the club’s under 15 team who achieved second place in the Eastern Counties League, the National League and the National Cup. Two members of the team - who are still at primary school - faced opponents over three years older and much bigger, but the team rose to the challenge to complete a fantastic achievement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The successful Peterborough Roller Hockey Under 15 team. Photo: Shane Durston.

The under 20 team faced an extremely high level of competition with five team members from the under 17 playing up to this age group. The team's determination and passion for the sport saw them win the Eastern Counties League and finish third in the National League.

Next season Peterborough will be part of a 13-team Premier League including King’s Lynn who have won the last six national titles.

Peterborough Roller Hockey Club needs younger players to join the club and to grow the sport. The club hold a beginner's skate session on Wednesdays at Peterborough Regional College (5-6pm) and Fridays at Bushfields Sports Centre (5-6pm).

Club training sessions are held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Peterborough Regional College, and on Fridays at Bushfield Sports Centre. The club play their matches at Bushfield.

The Peterborough Roller Hockey Under 20s team. Photo: Shane Durston.

If you are interested in finding out more about the club see Peterborough Roller Hockey Club’s Facebook page, come along and meet them at training or email [email protected] for more details.