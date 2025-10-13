Peterborough Police Club fighters impressed in front of World Champions in the United States

Police Club boxers in the United States, from the left, Harry McQuade, Yannis Roman, AliJaan Raja, Kyryl Malyk, Safiya Herish, Kian Aragosa, Sefin Jawad Ismail, Corey Allen, Reggie Baker, Theo Heriot, Tim Brown.

Young Peterborough Police Club boxers had the chance to shine in front of former world champions on their annual trip to a prestigious event in the United States.

American greats Virgil Hill and Victor Ortiz were among the supporters at the ‘Police Activities League (PAL)’Boxing Championships in Los Angeles. Legendary coach Freddie Roach – he’s worked with Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan among others – was also on hand to offer advice.

The PAL program in the USA was set up in the early 1900s as a youth development and juvenile crime prevention programme. Organisers saw the city club had also been set up to divert young people away from the criminal justice system so invited boxers over to take part.

And the local Police team performed well. They joined up with Thurrock ABC boxers to claim second place behind Garcia’s Boxing Gym from the States.

The city club came away with seven medals including two golds from an event that attracted almost 1,000 competitors from over 60 countries.

KIan Aragosa (15) won the 54kg international gold medal after delivering dominant performances all week. Aragosa’s ring IQ is fantastic. His ability to box on the front and back foot with ease, while reading his opponent gave him a comfortable week.

Sefin Jawad Ismail (14) also claimed an international title at 57kg, beating some tricky southpaw opponents before seeing off two powerful fighters in his semi-final and final. Safiyah Herish (14) lost in her final against PAL number 1 Fernanda Hernandez after a terrific toe-to-toe battle from the first bell, but a silver medal was a great achievement. Alijaan Raja (13) won a bronze medal at 42kg. He won some superb bouts before losing a close, nail-biting semi-final. Kyryl Malik (14) starred in the 52kg event before losing to the eventual champion.

Corey Allen (15) recorded a second round stoppage win on his way to a bronze medal, while Reggie Baker (16) outclassed two very experienced fighters before settling for bronze after losing a very close points decision.

Other members of the team just came up short of the medal podium, however as a team they can all be proud of their performances against tough USA and South American opposition.

They were Tim Brown (23), Harry McQuade (14), Yannos Roman (15) and Theio Heriot (14). The club thanked local schools Stanground Academy, Jack Hunt, Nene Park Academy, Bourne Grammar, Sir Harry Smith Community College and Arthur Mellows Village College for allowing their students to attend the 7-day event. The squad were coached by Chris Baker, Vicki Baker and Jak Cater. Allen beat an experienced fighter on points in the 2nd City ABC show in Birmingham after returning from the United States.