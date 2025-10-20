Peterborough Police Club boxers were in form at several different venues

From the left, Corey Allen, Kyryl Malik and Yannis Roman.

Corey Allen of the Peterborough Police Club won won two fights in quick succession at venues 150 miles apart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15 year-old boxed well to claim a points win at the Second City ACB Show in Birmingham and followed up with another points win at the ICTS Show in Halstead, Essex.

On the same ICTS show clubmate Kyryl Malik (14) lost on a split points decision despite boxing well, but Yannis Roman (15) claimed his second points win since joining the Police Club a matter of weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two senior Police fighters were in action over at the Touch Gloves show in Grantham. Joao Silva Seide (21) took away an explosive points win with a powerful display which included forcing a first round standing count. And Tim Brown (23) took on local man Ashley Allsopp in a crowd pleasing 63kg scrap with both lads having successes in a frantic opening round. However Brown stepped it up in the next two rounds to claim a well-earned points win.

Tim Brown (left) and Joao Silva Seide

Seide also performed strongly in Huntingdon at the recent Cambs Police Home Show. He won that fight with a second round stoppage.

Patrick James (12) enjoyed his first skills bout against a local lad in Oxford. He controlled the centre of the ring to deliver a polished performance.