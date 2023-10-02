Ivan Björkly Nordström

​Swede Ivan Björkly Nordström stands 6ft 7ins and has signed a contract at Planet Ice until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old forward joins Phantoms from Sölvesborgs IK where he put up 30 points in 26 games.

He has played in the Swedish Division 2 and also the HockeyEttan league where he played 17 games scoring 5 goals and 3 assists.

Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov said: “We are all really happy for Ivan to join our club.

"In Ivan we are getting a smart hockey player who can play in all forward positions and understands the importance of the two-way modern game.”

“Ivan is 6”7, but skates like he’s 5”8 and is really good around the net.

"He will need time to settle and adjust to this league, but from watching videos, I believe Ivan will become a fans’ favourite and an important player for us this season.”

Nordström added: “I’m really looking forward to move to England to play a new style of ice hockey. I’m really looking forward to putting on the Peterborough jersey.”

Nordström will wear the 5 jersey for the 23/24 season and could make his debut in this weekend’s National League and Cup games against Telford Tigers and the Raiders.