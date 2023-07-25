Kodie Duguid.

​The competition is due to start in Charleroi on Wednesday and will finish on Sunday.

The other competing countries alongside GB are Belgium, Spain, France, Italy and invited nation Namibia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duguid is a gifted all-round sportswomen as she is a leading defender with the Phantoms Womens ice hockey team.

Duguid said: "I'm terrified, but it's so exciting to experience hockey outside of the UK.

"it's good that women's sport is being pushed and that we have enough girls to make up a team this year.”

Duguid plays for the Bedford Bobcats inline roller hockey club.