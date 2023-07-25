News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Phantom Kodie at the European Roller Hockey Championships with GB

Peterborough Phantom Kodie Duguid is with Great Britain at the Junior Women's Roller Hockey European Championships in Belgium.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 12:59 BST
Kodie Duguid.Kodie Duguid.
Kodie Duguid.

​The competition is due to start in Charleroi on Wednesday and will finish on Sunday.

The other competing countries alongside GB are Belgium, Spain, France, Italy and invited nation Namibia.

Duguid is a gifted all-round sportswomen as she is a leading defender with the Phantoms Womens ice hockey team.

Duguid said: "I'm terrified, but it's so exciting to experience hockey outside of the UK.

"it's good that women's sport is being pushed and that we have enough girls to make up a team this year.”

Duguid plays for the Bedford Bobcats inline roller hockey club.

