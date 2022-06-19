Peterborough Panthers will try and cast a spell on Ipswich Witches and make further progress in the Premiership

Panthers are finally off the mark in their title defence after last week’s dramatic Super Heat victory over Sheffield, which saw them notch three league points thanks to the heroics of Michael Palm Toft and Chris Harris in the additional race following a 45-45 ‘draw’ over the regular schedule.And this week provides a true test of whether a corner has been turned, with seven more points up for grabs in the home fixture and then the trip to Foxhall on Thursday.Panthers enjoyed success against the Witches earlier in the season with a 53-37 home win in the League Cup, and an impressive 50-40 triumph in the reverse match in Suffolk.However, second-placed Ipswich have improved significantly since then with former World Champion Jason Doyle in blistering form.There are a host of former Panthers in the visitors’ side, including skipper Danny King, Troy Batchelor and Ben Barker – the latter having joined the Witches ahead of their league campaign as a replacement for Cameron Heeps.Ipswich also hope to welcome back another ex-Peterborough man, Paul Starke, who has been on the sidelines in recent weeks and, and they will make a late call on his fitness.Panthers remain unchanged in their top five after last week’s switch of riding order, whilst Jordan Palin comes back in at reserve for his first appearance since May 9.Boss Rob Lyon said: “We need to build momentum and get this thing on the road, and there’s no reason why we can’t win the meeting.“We’ve turned Ipswich over home and away already this year, we did it last year twice, and I don’t see why we can’t do it for a fourth time.”The meeting also includes action in the Premiership Junior League as the Thundercats take on their Ipswich counterparts, with former Panthers mascot Max Perry included in the line-up.