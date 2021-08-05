Peterborough Panthers v King’s Lynn Stars is OFF!
Peterborough Panthers have taken an early decision to postpone tonight’s (Thursday) Premiership fixture with King’s Lynn.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 11:50 am
The club have studied every weather forecast, and all are showing heavy rain moving in from early evening and remaining for the duration.
They have therefore made the call to avoid inconvenience for supporters, riders and officials of both clubs.
A new date for the fixture is to be confirmed.
Supporters who have already purchased tickets for the meeting will be able to use them at any remaining home fixture this season.