Peterborough Panthers v King’s Lynn Stars is OFF!

Action from Alwalton.

The club have studied every weather forecast, and all are showing heavy rain moving in from early evening and remaining for the duration.

They have therefore made the call to avoid inconvenience for supporters, riders and officials of both clubs.

A new date for the fixture is to be confirmed.