Peterborough Panthers topple Premiership leaders Wolverhampton away from home and top spot is now in their hands

Chris Harris was in great form for Panthers at Wolverhampton.

It means Panthers are now just six points behind the league leaders as they ended Wolves’ proud unbeaten home record.

Wolverhampton, who are usually so dominant around their own Monmore Green circuit, were restricted to just five race winners thanks to a brilliant effort from Rob Lyon’s side.

Chris Harris led the way winning five of his six rides while Hans Andersen piled up 12+2 from reserve.

Michael Palm Toft picked up three wins on his way to double figures with Scott Nicholls and guest reserve Drew Kemp also taking the chequered flag along the way.

And while it was one of the tougher nights of the year for Bjarne Pedersen, Panthers now know that seven points from their final three fixtures would be enough to see them top the regular standings and earn choice of opponents for the play-off semi-finals.

Top-scorer Harris said: “It was a great team performance again. We pushed them hard last time and I had a better meeting tonight as well.

“We knew a result here would help - now we just go Thursday, see how that goes and then we’ll worry about the home ones next week.”

Panthers travel to Sheffield this Thursday (September 16, 7.30) as they target their second win of the campaign in the Steel City.

They then round off their regular season with back-to-back home fixtures next week against Sheffield on Monday, September 20 (7.30) and King’s Lynn on Thursday, September 23 (7.30).

WOLVERHAMPTON 42: Sam Masters 12, Nick Morris 11+1, Ryan Douglas 8+1, Luke Becker 6+2, Leon Flint 4, Broc Nicol 1+1, Rory Schlein R/R.