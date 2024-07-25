Scott Nicholls (back with trophy) after Panthers' memorable Premiership success in 2021. Photo David Lowndes.

​Scott Nicholls, the skipper of Peterborough Panthers’ ‘Dad’s Army’ team when they famously won the Premiership title against the odds in 2021, has written an autobiography.

​’Sliding Through Life’ will be officially launched on August 17, ahead of the the FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff.

Nicholls reflects upon his roller-coaster life, often on two wheels, but more so as an ordinary human being trying to make sense of it all.

The urge to share his life story, or more accurately a work in progress, stems from one simple question – why did his parents decide to put him on a motorbike with no brakes as a 4-year-old kid?

Nicholls recalls a shy youngster navigating his unique start to life as an accomplished escape artist and horse whisperer to reach an early childhood dream – riding for his hometown club, before embarking on a journey that races across the globe, with a bunch of loyal friends, chasing his ultimate ambition to becoming world champion.

His emotional laps include his loves and heroes, along with triumphs, losses, and grief beyond imagination.

He takes on the speedway establishment, accidentally ends up as a regular TV presenter, starts a fashion craze, and possibly engages with the Russian Mafia – not to mention his surprising appearance in a Polish brothel, his signature to a contractual sex ban, and the more sombre times when he was ready to call it a day.

Still performing at the top of the domestic scene, Nicholls offers an opportunity for the reader to team ride with him as he races and reflects on the slides through life that have frequently been the subject of public debate.

This autobiography will appeal to all speedway fans – whether or not associated with the many teams that Scott has represented – and also to those outside the sport, as we all grapple with what it really means to be human and what has shaped us into becoming the person we are today, warts and all.