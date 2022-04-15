Peterborough Panthers take a giant step towards the League Cup Final after an impressive away win

Chris Harris joint top scored for Panthers in Ipswich.

Panthers completed the double over the Witches in thoroughly convincing fashion, and having gained four group points in the process it perfectly sets up the Easter Monday home clash with King’s Lynn (5pm start).

And after a nightmare opening to the season when he failed to score last week, Danish ace Hans Andersen stormed back to form with an 11+1 score – unbeaten until the last race.

Andersen twice combined with fellow countryman Ulrich Ostergaard for big 5-1s in the first half of the meeting as Panthers took control, and Chris Harris was also in double figures with a paid 12 total.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hans Andersen

Ipswich number one Jason Doyle won his first two rides, but Andersen lowered his colours in Heat 10 with Panthers leading by six points, before Michael Palm Toft got the better of home captain Danny King in a terrific Heat 11.

Doyle took a tactical substitute outing in Heat 12, but it all went wrong for the home side when he lifted and fell on turn two, leading to his disqualification.

Panthers reserve Benajmin Basso then took the second win of another impressive display in the re-run – and although Ipswich gated on a 5-1 in Heat 13, Harris and Palm Toft both forced their way past King to seal victory.

And with Andersen a clear winner of Heat 14, all four points were in the bag even though Paul Starke overhauled Basso.

Andersen saw his maximum hopes ended in Heat 15 after a real ding-dong with Doyle, but it was nowhere near enough to spoil Panthers’ party.

Manager Rob Lyon said: “It feels like same again from last season – same mindset, same process, same set of riders pretty much, and it’s like it’s carried on from last October, and here we are again.

“Hans was on fire tonight, and he was unlucky in Heat 15 to be fair. The match was already won and he was just having a good old race with Jason Doyle, and he came off second best unfortunately – but he was good tonight, very good.

“But it was a great all-round team performance once again, and now the boys are all looking forward to Monday.”

Supporters are reminded that Monday’s home clash with King’s Lynn gets underway at the earlier time of 5pm, with gates opening at 3.30pm.

IPSWICH 40: Jason Doyle 14, Erik Riss 7, Paul Starke 7, Danny King 5, Troy Batchelor 4+1, Anders Rowe 2+1, Cameron Heeps 1+1.