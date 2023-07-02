Richie Worrall.

The Crendon Panthers are on the road on the next three top-flight race-days as they also have trips coming up to Leicester on Thursday and King’s Lynn next Monday (July 10).

It’s the busiest month of the season with eight scheduled Premiership matches in total for the Panthers, and their immediate target is to move above their A47 rivals, with neither club having been successful on the road so far.

But Sheffield will be a tough test as the Tigers are regarded as one of the strongest sides in the top-flight, even though they slipped up last time out at Owlerton when they were beaten at home by Leicester.

Led by GP star Jack Holder and spectacular Pole Tobiasz Musielak, the Tigers have recently strengthened by bringing in Josh Pickering, who did not make his anticipated return from injury with King’s Lynn, but instead switched to the South Yorkshire side.

Panthers are unchanged from last week’s home defeat to Belle Vue where they put up a battling effort against the league leaders before going down by eight points.

However, manager Rob Lyon has switched his riding order with Richie Worrall now lining up at No.2 alongside Niels-Kristian Iversen, whilst Ben Cook forms a middle-order combination with Benjamin Basso.

And Worrall admits his superb performance at Leicester last Thursday in the Premiership Pairs, where Panthers finished as runners-up, is a real confidence boost heading into a hectic run of matches.

Worrall said: “I needed that, because the last time I was on the bike was at Peterborough when I had two lasts and a second, and I had a ride taken off me, so it’s pretty tough in your head.

“My confidence was a bit low, but I woke up on Thursday, had my Weetabix, did my workout and I felt good for it.

“Every time I was on that start-line I told myself, ‘I am the man’ and then I let the clutch go and I was the man! I was performing, and I was out in front doing what I needed to do.”

Panthers also have three home matches this month in the Premiership, starting with a switch to Thursday racing when they host Sheffield in the return Round 1 fixture on July 13.

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Lewis Kerr, Adam Ellis, Josh Pickering, Tobiasz Musielak, Kyle Howarth, Dan Gilkes.

PETERBOROUGH: Niels-Kristian Iversen, Richie Worrall, Benjamin Basso, Ben Cook, Vadim Tarasenko, Hans Andersen, Jordan Jenkins.