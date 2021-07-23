Peterborough Panthers storm back to the top of the Premiership after ending Sheffield’s unbeaten home record

Chris Harris was in blistering form for Panthers at Sheffield.

It was the perfect response from the city racers who had seen their six-match winning streak ended at home on Monday by Belle Vue.

But they bounced back in perfect fashion as they claimed all four available league points in the Steel City.

It means the Panthers remain unbeaten on their travels and this was even more impressive as they became the first team to win at Sheffield this season.

Ulrich Ostergaard was outstanding for Panthers at Sheffield.

The East of England Arena outfit found themselves six points in front as early as heat four, but a strong mid-section of the meeting for the hosts saw them edge in front.

The Panthers trailed 31-29 after nine races, but a powerful finish saw them turn things back around with five heat advantages in the last six races.

Team manager Rob Lyon handed Chris Harris his full quota of seven rides from reserve - and the triple British Champion delivered the goods with a stunning display which saw him speed to a score of 16+1.

Ulrich Ostergaard recovered from a blown engine in his first outing in impressive style by dropping just one point from his next four.

Danish Duo Bjarne Pedersen and Hans Andersen also came up with three race wins between them with Scott Nicholls, Jordan Palin and Michael Palm Toft all contributing important points to help the Panthers back to the top.

Boss Lyon said: “I’m proud of the boys tonight and it was a good team effort.

“We knew it would be tough because Sheffield are a good outfit, especially around here and they’ve had some close meetings lately and always come out on top.

“But we got the four points we came for and we’re pleased.

“I don’t like singling people out, especially when everyone has chipped in, but Chris Harris was man of the match tonight.

“To score paid-17 when you’ve had an engine failure thrown in says it all.

“Ulrich was superb as well and the rest of the boys all played their part.”

The Crendon Panthers now enter a short break before heading to Wolverhampton on Monday, August 2 (7.30pm) with the next fixture at the East of England Arena on Thursday, August 5 (7.30pm) against rivals King’s Lynn.

SHEFFIELD 40: Adam Ellis 16, Kyle Howarth 8+1, Nick Morris 7+1, Troy Batchelor 4+2, Josh Pickering 3+1, James Wright 2, Kyle Bickley 0.

PETERBOROUGH 50: Chris Harris 16+1, Ulrich Ostergaard 11, Bjarne Pedersen 8, Scott Nicholls 5+1, Hans Andersen 4+1, Michael Palm Toft 3+1, Jordan Palin 3+1.