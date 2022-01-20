Peterborough Panthers start the defence of their Premiership title in Manchester
Peterborough Panthers will start the defence of their Premership title at Belle Vue, the team they beat in an exciting play-off final in 2021.
The opening 2022 Premiership fixture sends Panthes to Manchester on Monday, May 2. They then travel to Sheffield on May 5 before a first home meeting against King’s Lynn Stars on Monday, May 9.
There are just teams in the Premiership again. A League Cup meeting with Ipswich on Monday, April 4, is the first competitive match-up of the year.
PANTHERS FIXTURES
League Cup
APRIL
4, IPSWICH (h), 14 Ipswich (a), 18 KING’S Lynn (h), 21 King’s Lynn (a).
Premiership
MAY
2 Belle Vue (a), 5 Sheffield (a), 9 BELLE VUE (h), 30 King’s Lynn (a).
JUNE
2 WOLVERHAMPTON (h), 6 Wolverhampton (a), 13 SHEFFIELD (h), 20 IPSWICH (h), 23 Ipswich (a).
JULY
4 KING’S LYNN (h), 11 WOLVERHAMPTON (h), 14 Sheffield (a), 25 Belle Vue (a).
AUGUST
8 Wolverhampton (a), 11 BELLE VUE (h), 15 SHEFFIELD (h), 25 KING’S LYNN (h).
SEPTEMBER
1 King’s Lynn (a), 5 IPSWICH (h), 8 Ipswich (a).