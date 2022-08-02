Chris Harris in recent action for Panthers. Photo: David Lowndes.

Harris went into the meeting at the National Stadium in Belle Vue in great form and it showed as he was joint-leader when the meeting was abandoned after 12 of 22 scheduled heats.

It will now be re-staged at a later date. Harris last won the title in 2010 – his third in four years at the time.

Scores at time of abandonment: Tom Brennan 8, Chris Harris 8, Dan Bewley 8, Danny King 7, Scott Nicholls 7, Kyle Howarth 6, Steve Worrall 5, Lewis Kerr 5, Charles Wright 5, Richard Lawson 4, Richie Worrall 3, Leon Flint 2, Connor Mountain 1, Paul Starke 1, Adam Ellis 1, Jack Smith (res) 1, Danyon Hume 0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A British speedway statement read: ‘The meeting was abandoned after Heat 12 with heavy rain moving in at Belle Vue’s National Speedway Stadium.

The result will not stand, and the meeting will be re-staged at a later date.

As this cannot take place prior to the British Grand Prix at Cardiff on August 13, the BSP have now nominated Adam Ellis as Wild Card for the event, on the basis of him winning the 2021 British Championship. This nomination has been accepted by the FIM.

Supporters should retain their readmission tickets and will be entitled to a £10 discount for the re-staged event, with details to be confirmed in due course.’

BSP Chairman Rob Godfrey said: “There was a procedure in the rulebook by which after Heat 12 a result could be called.

“But after consultation between the riders and the SCB, the riders weren’t particularly happy, so myself and Damien (Bates – vice chairman) intervened and factored in a good solution.

“The result will be null and void, and we will re-run this meeting. Every rider wanted to re-run this meeting. They all want to be British Champion, and we understand that.