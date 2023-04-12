Benajmin Basso in action for Panthers earlier this season. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Basso was racing for Glasgow Tigers against Edinburgh Monarchs in a BSN Series meeting when he was knocked off his bike by opposing rider Craig Cook.

The Dane jumped up, grabbed Cook and the pair came to blows before being separated by officials.

Cook was excluded from the heat re-run after both riders received a stern lecture from meeting referee Jim McGregor. Both riders now been fined by the authorities.

Basso said: “We had a good battle. I felt like I had closed the door coming into the corner.

"But as we left the corner he just ran straight to the fence and into the bike. Then I came down and it was chaos.

“For about 10 seconds I just lost my temper. I went over to Craig like I shouldn’t have done. I just grabbed his helmet.

“I feel like I am normally in balance with myself. I can control my anger.”

Cook appeared unrepentant after the clash and directed plenty of anger at the younger rider.

Cook said: “He came up the inside of me into turn three and just turned right on me and swung his back end into my wheels.

“If you want to play games like that, if you want to give it, you’ve got to take it.

“He’s there calling me ‘fat, this that and the other’. It must be hard for him in the race after getting smoked by a fat man.

“It’s a man’s game. It’s not for boys. How about have a spoon full of concrete and harden up?

“I don’t care what people think of me, nothing fazes me. I’m a different person this year.

“They can say what they want, call me what they want. It doesn’t matter. I’m my own harshest critic. I don’t care what anybody says.”

Glasgow won the feisty meeting 51-39 with Basso scoing 7 + 1 point. He was outscored by Cook who collected 12 + 1.

Basso will ride for Glasgow in the Championship this summer as well as for Panthers in the higher level Premiership.