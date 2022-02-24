Peterborough Panthers star ‘Bomber’ Harris wants to race in 120 meetings next season!

Chris Harris in action for Panthers last season.

Peterborough Panthers hero Chris Harris insists he wants a packed diary this year.

With four extra meetings planned for Panthers and a contract with Polish club Poznan in addition to his second tier racing at Berwick, Harris has plenty on his plate.

But he is always happy to take more bookings as he wants to make the most of his career as he approaches his 40th birthday in November.

“I want to be as busy as possible,” Harris said. “In the past I’ve done 120 meetings in a year and if I can get back up to that sort of number I’ll be happy.

“It’s brilliant to be back at Peterborough and I’m looking forward to the new challenge of riding for Berwick. When that opportunity came I felt I had to go for it. Berwick are a well run club and I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans because they’re an enthusiastic bunch up there.

“It’s been nice to get the call from Poland and I’m looking forward to doing some meetings at Poznan. It’s a track I like although I’ve not been there for a few years. I’m really looking forward to it. I have ridden with Tomasz Bajerski who is the coach there now and always got on with him well.

“I’ve been sat at home waiting for a call like that and in the last few years it hasn’t happened, but it’s great and I’m looking forward to it.”

Harris has got his first competitive laps of the year under his belt after racing in France at the weekend.

He raced in the French sunshine on Saturday, but couldn’t prevent Morizes from slipping to a 54-45 defeat at Marmande. ‘Bomber’ notched 6+2 from six outings and his last race saw him suffer from some bike problems.

Harris added: “It was good to be back on a bike. I had a brief practice and went straight into the meeting with a different bike and engine but it all seemed to be OK.