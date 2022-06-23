The Crendon Panthers defeated the Witches 50-39 at the East of England Arena on Monday (June 20) in a meeting which featured several spills, and that has resulted in both sides being without one rider for the return fixture.Nicholls was involved in a high-speed accident in Heat 3 from which there was huge relief to see him quickly get to his feet, and he even continued in the meeting but he has since pulled out of his Championship fixture for Oxford on Wednesday (June 22) feeling the effects of the crash, and he will miss the trip to Suffolk with Panthers operating the rider replacement facility.That has meant a change in riding order with Nicholls placed at No.2, whilst Ulrich Ostergaard reverts to the No.4 position. Jordan Jenkins gets the nod in the Rising Star slot at reserve.Meanwhile Ipswich go into the meeting without Ben Barker, who faces two to six weeks out with shoulder damage after his Heat 8 crash at Alwalton.The Witches bring in Broc Nicol to guest at reserve, and are otherwise unchanged from Monday’s meeting.It’s the start of two important away matches for Panthers in the space of five days as they also visit Wolverhampton on Monday in a fixture re-arranged following the recent abandonment at Monmore Green.Boss Rob Lyon said: “It would be great to get another win at Ipswich. It’s been a good, happy hunting ground there for the last couple of years.“But like all teams and all matches this year it won’t be easy, it’s a tough league – but we’ll go there with renewed confidence that we can pull off a good result.“Wolverhampton is another one where we’ve got some track specialists who go well there, and we’ll be looking to pull something out there as well.”