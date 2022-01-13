Peterborough Panthers skipper to get help from a former member of the England football medical team, plus season ticket and 2022 fixture information
Peterborough Panthers skipper Scott Nicholls is set for a trip to Southampton to meet up with a former member of the England football team’s backroom staff as he continues to plan his recovery from shoulder surgery.
Chris Neville is currently the Great Britain speedway team’s performance specialist, but worked with the England football squad in Germany at the 2006 World Cup and at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Now Panthers star Nicholls is set to meet up with Neville to discuss the next stage of ensuring he’s fit and firing for the defence of Panthers’ Premiership title.
Nicholls waited until the end of the season to have the correction work done and insists he’s well on the road to recovery for the spring.
Nicholls said: “I’m due to see Chris down in Southampton this week to see what the next stage of my recovery can look like. I’ve now taken the arm out of the sling which is great news and I can now start to do more with the arm, but I don’t want to do too much and put my recovery back a stage.
“It feels good though and hopefully when I go and see my surgeon next month he gives me the green light and the healing is going to plan.”
** Panthers have 2022 season tickets on sale based on 10 home league meetings and two League Cup group meetings against King’s Lynn and Ipswich.
Adult tickets are priced at £240 with concessions £220 which includes a programme and parking inside the Showground.
Further information is available by email at [email protected]
Club bosses are currently working on the fixture list along with the other Premiership clubs, but one date already known is the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund meeting at Alwalton on Sunday ,March 27 (2pm). Riders to appear in the popular event will be revealed soon.