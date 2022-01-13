Peterborough Panthers skipper to get help from a former member of the England football medical team, plus season ticket and 2022 fixture information

Panthers skipper Scott Nicholls (left) with team manager Rob Lyon and teammate Chris Harris. Photo: Ian Charles.

Chris Neville is currently the Great Britain speedway team’s performance specialist, but worked with the England football squad in Germany at the 2006 World Cup and at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Now Panthers star Nicholls is set to meet up with Neville to discuss the next stage of ensuring he’s fit and firing for the defence of Panthers’ Premiership title.

Nicholls waited until the end of the season to have the correction work done and insists he’s well on the road to recovery for the spring.

Nicholls said: “I’m due to see Chris down in Southampton this week to see what the next stage of my recovery can look like. I’ve now taken the arm out of the sling which is great news and I can now start to do more with the arm, but I don’t want to do too much and put my recovery back a stage.

“It feels good though and hopefully when I go and see my surgeon next month he gives me the green light and the healing is going to plan.”

