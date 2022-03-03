Peterborough Panthers skipper is recovering well from shoulder surgery and remains on target to compete in big fund-raiser

Scott Nicholls.

Nicholls, an inspirational skipper in the club’s stunning 2021 Premiership success, has seen his physio and remains bang on target for the opening meeting at the Showground on March 27.

He also revealed how he missed out on a chance to go to France for some testing due to a busy diary.

And he’s already picked up his new transport from Rochdale van company Rentruck to get around the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Wright will compete in the Ben Fund Bonanza at the Showground.

Nicholls said: “I had another appointment with my physio last week and he’s really pleased with my progress.

“The shoulder feels great and the training is being stepped up. I’m not worried that my fitness isn’t quite where it should be as I have a few weeks yet to be where I want to be.

“I had been asked to go to Macon in France for my first skid, but had a few things going on and couldn’t make it.

“I’m looking at getting back on a bike in the next couple of weeks so that’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Meanwhile the opening event of the Showground season – the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund charity meeting on March 27 - now includes former Peterborough favourite Simon Lambert and Alwalton track specialist Ryan Douglas.

They join Ben Barker, Ulrich Ostergaard, Sam Masters, Josh Auty, Nicholls, Lewis Kerr, Charles Wright, Danny King, Jordan Palin and Thomas Jorgensen in the field raising money for the fund which helps out injured riders and former riders left with life changing injuries as a consequence of racing.

Panthers owner Keith Chapman said: “Paul Ackroyd and his team at the Ben Fund are doing a great job and here at Peterborough we cannot wait to host the event.