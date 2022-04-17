Peterborough Panthers seek to maintain excellent League Cup form on Easter Monday, but key rider unavailable, tributes planned to legendary speedway figures

Simon Lambert riding for Peterborough Panthers in a previous spell at the club.

Panthers have already completed a home and away double over Ipswich, and if they can prevent the Stars from taking a point from the Showground, it would leave them in a hugely strong position, with Sheffield looking likely to win the Northern group.

The meeting also doubles up as the first leg of the Colin Pratt Memorial Trophy with the aggregate winners of this week’s clashes to receive the silverware in honour of the much-loved former promoter.

Panthers are forced into one change with winter signing Benjamin Basso – such a sensation on his home debut against the Witches – unavailable due to a Danish Under-21 qualifier.

Former club captain Simon Lambert, who now races for Championship club Scunthorpe, steps in to guest.

King’s Lynn suffered a torrid 2021, but have rebuilt and look a far stronger unit, especially with ex-Panthers favourite Niels-Kristian Iversen racing at number one after a pre-season injury to Peter Kildemand.

The Stars have installed the spectacular Josh Pickering as their new captain, and in Richie Worrall they have potentially one of the league’s most powerful reserves.

Panthers boss Rob Lyon said: “We discussed the situation in the group with the boys after Thursday’s meeting, and we know what’s in front of us.

“It’s a shame we’ve got no Benjamin, but we all know what Simon is capable of around Peterborough, so hopefully he can come in and do a solid job for us.

“Another win at home puts us well on the way, but we know King’s Lynn will test us as they look to be a team who have improved from last year.”

Lyon himself is unavailable on Monday due to a prior commitment, so co-promoter and former boss Carl Johnson steps in.

Supporters are reminded of the 5pm start-time, with gates opening at 3.30pm. Prior to racing, both clubs will pay tribute to sports broadcaster Nigel Pearson after his tragic death on Friday.

PANTHERS: Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Ulrich Ostergaard, Hans Andersen, Chris Harris, Simon Lambert, Jordan Palin.