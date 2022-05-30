Panthers are yet to get off the mark from their opening three league fixtures, but ran the Stars close in a League Cup visit last month when they went down 47-43 in a spectacular last-heat decider.And they also collected two wins out of two at the Adrian Flux Arena last season, proving several Panthers riders can perform well at the Norfolk venue – although the Stars are admittedly a different proposition in 2022.The meeting sees Panthers give a debut to new squad member Jordan Jenkins at reserve, as he comes in for Jordan Palin who has been rested under the regulation which allows No.7 and No.8 riders to be used on an inter-changeable basis.Panthers are at full strength in their top six, including track specialist Michael Palm Toft who missed the League Cup visit due to injury.The Stars also track their full septet, including former Panthers favourite Niels-Kristian Iversen and skipper Josh Pickering who has made such a difference to their fortunes this year.Panthers boss Rob Lyon said: “These are two important meetings for us this week.“We’re gunning for King’s Lynn on Monday, and we need to win that one if we possibly can, and get our season on track.“Then we have Wolverhampton at home on Thursday, so there are seven points up for grabs and we want all seven if we can get hold of them.“I think we’ll have a pretty good indication after those meetings whether we are indeed back on track, but we aren’t making any rash decisions.“We have full confidence in this team at this moment in time, and that’s the way we want to keep it.“We have riders who go well at King’s Lynn and can be match-winners around there, so there’s no reason why we can’t get the four points up for grabs.”