Robert Lambert racing for Panthers in 2015.

The Crendon Panthers are going for a sixth straight victory in all competitions as they host A47 rivals King’s Lynn in a fixture which completes the regular league campaign in the top fight.

Panthers’ stunning run of recent form has taken them clear of the Stars in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon, and they will definitely finish in sixth place, while a win on Thursday taking them on to 20 points as the aggregate point is also available following their win in Norfolk in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Panthers line-up is unchanged from Monday’s victory over Wolverhampton, with Richard Lawson continuing as a guest at No.1 as Artem Laguta is out due to an ankle injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stars include Grand Prix star Robert Lambert at No.1, with his recent return to the club giving them some cheer after a turbulent campaign.

Lambert raced for Panthers much earlier in his career back in 2015 and has now become one of the world’s top riders, whilst the visitors also include 2021 Peterborough title-winner Michael Palm Toft who has recently returned from injury.

And at reserve, skipper Simon Lambert was a long-serving and popular member of the Panthers team from 2015-18 in their previous spell at Championship level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lambert and Rising Star Anders Rowe have both piled up a series of big scores at home of late, whilst in the top five Lewis Kerr and Connor Mountain step in as guests.

Panthers manager Rob Lyon said: “It’s the last league meeting here and Robert is a good attraction. It will be nice to see him around here again.

“But the focus for us is to get another win and get as many points on the board as we can. We want to make it a respectable end to the season, and I think we’ve certainly done that so far with some great racing as well.

“We said when we got this team together that we had several home matches remaining and we wanted to win the vast majority, so we want to finish off with another one here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday’s fixture is the final league match, while a date for Peterborough’s ‘Farewell Meeting’ is still to be confirmed.

PETERBOROUGH: Richard Lawson, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Benjamin Basso, Chris Harris, Vadim Tarasenko, Ben Cook, Jordan Jenkins.