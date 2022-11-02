Jordan Palin before the start of the 2022 season.

The 18-year-old played a big part in the Crendon Panthers’ Premiership title triumph in 2021 as he defied his relative lack of experience to pick up several crucial points, including in the Grand Final win over Belle Vue.

But he suffered a serious crash when taking part in a Great Britain training camp at Belle Vue earlier this summer, resulting in a bleed on the brain.

Palin recently revealed that his latest check-ups had shown that the recovery was not complete, and he was therefore putting his plans for next season on hold.

It has now been announced that he will miss the campaign as he understandably focuses on making a full recovery before any attempt to resume his racing career.