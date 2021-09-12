Peterborough Panthers relaxed ahead of their big top-of-the-table clash at Wolverhampton

Peterborough Panthers team boss Rob Lyon.

If the home side win they will finish top of the Premiership and have choice of opponents for their play-off semi-final.

But Panthers boss Rob Lyon says his side are relaxed about the situation and will give it their all.

“We’ve done a great job so far this season,” Lyon said. “But I must underline the fact that we’re just taking things one meeting at a time.

“If we can win at Wolves then of course we can finish top, but it’s really not crucial because we have to have the belief that we can beat anybody over two legs.

“It’s not about Monday night, it’s about what we do over two legs in the play-offs, but of course we’ll go to Wolves and give it our all as we always do.

“But we’re pretty relaxed about it. There’s no pressure on our shoulders and we’ll go there and enjoy it.”

Wolverhampton are without their skipper Rory Schlein who has tested positive for Covid.

Panthers will again utilise the rider replacement facility for injured ace Ulrich Ostergaard and Drew Kemp steps in for Jordan Palin at reserve.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Luke Becker, Nick Morris, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein R/R, Broc Nicol, Leon Flint.