Peterborough Panthers out to cast another spell on the Ipswich Witches and take command of their League Cup group, Colin Pratt to be remembered on Easter Monday

Scott Nicholls in action for Peterborough Panthers against Ipswich last week.

The Alwalton side head to Ipswich tonight (Thursday) before facing King’s Lynn at home on Easter Monday (5pm).

And after an opening night 53-37 win over Ipswich at the Showground last week, two positive results will make them favourites for the final.

Panthers skipper Scott Nicholls said: “These are big meetings for the boys and we’re all looking forward to them. Hopefully we can go to Ipswich and come away with something although I’m sure they’ll be looking for revenge after the job we did on them here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Pratt.

“Then we have King’s Lynn at home on Monday and that promises to be a good one, hopefully with a big crowd as well. Two wins and we’ll be in a great position to win the group.”

Monday’s meeting is the first of two in a week against King’s Lynn and as well as the group points the aggregate winners will win the first ever Colin Pratt Memorial trophy. Panthers visit Lynn on Thursday, April 21.

Pratt was one of the most highly respected individuals in the sport after a long career as a rider, manager and promoter. He was King’s Lynn manager in 1983 and in his later years joined Panthers as promoter.

Panthers owner Keith Chapman said: “It’s only right that Colin is remembered in this way and we hope to see two fantastic meetings in his memory. When Colin passed away last October it upset so many people, even though it was expected. I was great friends with him and we all miss him. The tributes at the time of his passing told you all you needed to know about how people thought of him.”

Tickets for Monday’s meeting remain available in advance and make it the quickest way to gain entry to the Showground. Full details are available from the club website.

Line-ups:

IPSWICH: Jason Doyle, Cameron Heeps, Troy Batchelor, Erik Riss, Danny King, Paul Starke, Anders Rowe.

Panthers: Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Ulrich Ostergaard, Hans Andersen, Chris Harris, Benjamin Basso, Jordan Palin.

Panthers need to finish top of their three-team group to reach the League Cup final.

Sheffield Tigers have beaten both Wolverhampton and Bell Vue to currently top the other group.