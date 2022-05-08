The Crendon Panthers are yet to get off the mark after two tough away matches last week, with their heavy defeat against the Aces in Manchester being followed by a much-improved performance at Sheffield.Their opening home match of the league campaign sees them take on the club they defeated on an epic night to win the Grand Final last October.But Panthers will also be mindful of the fact that whilst they triumphed superbly on that occasion, the Aces’ overall record at Alwalton in recent years is good – including two away wins in the regular league matches in 2021.Mark Lemon’s side followed up their home win over the Panthers with a late effort to snatch a league point from Ipswich last Thursday thanks to a 5-1 in Heat 15 from Brady Kurtz and Matej Zagar.Max Fricke completes a strong top three for the visitors, who also include ex-Panther Charles Wright, and ‘Rising Star’ reserve Tom Brennan impressed at Peterborough last season.Panthers name an unchanged line-up and will be pleased to have Danish talent Benjamin Basso back to race at home, after he missed the League Cup defeat to King’s Lynn due to U21 duty.Basso was spectacular on his official EoEA debut against Ipswich in early April, and the club will look for more of the same on Monday after he also scored well in the majority of away matches so far.Boss Rob Lyon said: “Benjamin was excellent again at Sheffield, he’s taken Bjarne’s (Pedersen) place with ease really, and I’m pleased with him.“His performances have been a bonus to us, but we just need to get a bit more consistency, and I’m sure that will come.“It’s important to win the first home meeting, the boys know it, and they’re up for it.“It’s been three weeks since we’ve been at home, so we’re looking forward to it, and Belle Vue are in our sights. Hopefully we can pull it off and get revenge for last week!”PETERBOROUGH: Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Ulrich Ostergaard, Hans Andersen, Chris Harris, Benjamin Basso, Jordan Palin.BELLE VUE: Max Fricke, Jye Etheridge, Matej Zagar, Charles Wright, Brady Kurtz, Norick Blodorn, Tom Brennan.