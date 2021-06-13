Peterborough Panthers need to be at their best as title fancies are in town!

Peterborough Panthers team manager Rob Lyon.

Lyon’s line-up is unchanged from the side which pulled off a stunning win at Ipswich on Thursday (June 10) but they will need to be at their best again with one of the title favourites in town.

British Champion Rory Schlein is ruled out with a leg injury for the visitors, but his four programmed rides can be covered by any of his colleagues under the rider replacement rule.

Lyon said: “Wolverhampton are a strong side and promoters Chris Van Straaten and Pete Adams know what they’re doing when assembling a team. They’ve been very astute in every department and I expect them to provide us with the ultimate test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’d like to wish Rory Schlein all the very best for a speedy recovery from the injuries he sustained 10-days ago.

“But in Nick Morris and Ryan Douglas they have a solid partnership and both can take a ride for Rory, as can the classy Sam Masters. They’ll cause us problems, but we have to have faith in our own ability to go out there and do the business.”

Tickets remain on sale from the club website and rain-off tickets from the Sheffield meeting last month are valid.

Fans are once again asked to arrive slightly earlier than normal to gain entry to the stadium and grandstand seats are available on a first come, first served basis.

PETERBOROUGH: Bjarne Pedersen, Hans Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Jordan Palin, Ulrich Ostergaard.