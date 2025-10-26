Peterborough Panthers made a winning return to speedway after more than two years off the track

Peterborough Panthers fans and riders at the end of the meeting together with the trophy. Photo Andy Dann

The Peterborough Panthers speedway team took to the track for the first time in over two years in a challenge at Mildenhall Fen Tigers on Saturday night.

Mildenhall had time off the track after the 2023 season, but are now back racing at the West Row Stadium in Suffolk.

Panthers haven’t raced since their final meeting at their fabled East of England Showground base on October 7, 2023. The city club have been left homeless because of the ongoing bid to redevelop the Alwalton land.

The clubs arranged a special challenge match for the Simon Barton Memorial Trophy and Panthers came out on top narrowly 46-44.

The Panthers points coring was led by Simon Lambert who racked up 17. Other Panthers points: Paul Starke 10+2, Arran Butcher 7+2, Ryan Ingram 7, Luke Harris 5+1, Jamie Etherington 0 (withdrawn after fall) Mildenhall’s points were scored by: Ben Morley 14+1, James Shanes 12+1, Connor Coles 11+1, Sam Woods 4+2, Seth Norman 3. Kenzie Cossey suffered a bad fall in practice and took now part in the meeting.