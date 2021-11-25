Peterborough Panthers intend to reveal their 2022 team in time for Christmas

Peterborough Panthers celebrate their 2021 Premiership title success.

Now the dust has settled on a stunning season of racing at the East of England Arena, club bosses are almost in a position to reveal their 1-7 for 2022.

And it could include many of the ‘Dad’s Army ‘ stars who made the 2021 campaign so memorable. Bjarne Pedersen is only the definite non-returnee as he has retired.

It has already been confirmed the Premiership will remain at six clubs with a 39-point limit for six riders plus a rising star.

Both owner’s representative Dale Allitt and team manager Rob Lyon have burnt the midnight oil piecing the team together with many of last season’s team keen to return to Alwalton.

Allitt said: “Team building is ongoing and we’re making good progress. We’d like to be able to announce the full team before Christmas if possible.

“Rob has identified we would like to keep the same team as far as we can, and we are well underway with that work.

“We know how the fans took to the riders this year, that was very obvious, and we have a few things in mind on how we can carry that on into 2022, even though obviously Bjarne won’t be there next year. Hopefully we’ll be in a situation very soon where we can name riders and our intention is also to release season ticket details for people to be able to buy in time for Christmas.”

Allitt has been in talks with several riders as Panthers seek to replace Pedersen.

Meanwhile Allitt has also moved to clarify his role with both Panthers and King’s Lynn. He works at both clubs for owner Keith Champman.But Allitt insists Lynn boss Alex Brady and Panthers counterpart Lyon have the final say on the team they select.

Allitt added: “All I can say is that by having Alex and Rob there, we have two team managers who are responsible for the teams, and both are very motivated and dedicated to what they do, and they want to win at all costs.