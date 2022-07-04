Peterborough Panthers in 'must win' Monday meeting against King's Lynn Stars

Panthers have picked up six points from their last two home matches, which has raised confidence in the camp, and a win over the Stars will lift them off the foot of the table.But the bigger picture for both sides is they need to go on a serious winning run over the weeks to come in order to prevent the gap to the Premiership’s top four from being insurmountable.And as Panthers have improved of late, the Stars appear to have regressed in a tough month of June, and they have now suffered two home defeats – but they did win at Alwalton in the League Cup on Easter Monday.A new month means new averages and a shift in riding order for Panthers, who hope to have both Scott Nicholls and Michael Palm Toft back in the side after recent injuries.The blistering run of form enjoyed by Chris Harris sees him elevated to the No.1 position, whilst Jordan Jenkins steps in at reserve after Jordan Palin was sidelined by a crash in a GB training session on Thursday.The Stars are without No.1 Niels-Kristian Iversen, who is unavailable to due to the Polish regulations, and they operate rider replacement with all Premiership teams in action on Monday.Panthers manager Rob Lyon said: “Of late we’ve been showing more of that collective team effort which made us so successful last year, but of course the injuries haven’t helped with that.“It will be nice to get back to a full one-to-seven again. We haven’t given up hope of making the play-offs, but we are realistic and we do need to turn things around in big style in the second half of the campaign, and we’ll keep on battling to do that.”