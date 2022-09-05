Peterborough Panthers in a defiant mood ahead of a Premiership clash with the league leaders on Monday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Nicholls in action for Peterborough Panthers.

The Crendon Panthers pushed King’s Lynn all the way on Thursday, coming back from two 12-point deficits to bag a point from a 46-44 defeat despite having just three regular riders on show.

A patched-up Dad’s Army showed the Dunkirk spirit with Chris Harris and Nicholls each contributing 15 to the team’s tally and Ben Basso also in double figures.

The injury situation is only a little better this time with Rising Star Jordan Jenkins primed to return but Ulrich Ostergaard, Michael Palm Toft and Hans Andersen are still sidelined.

However, King’s Lynn’s Josh Pickering comes in as a heat-leader guest, whilst Simon Lambert makes a further appearance in the showdown with the Witches, with rider replacement operating for concussion victim Andersen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The on-song Witches have taken six wins from their past seven Premiership outings with victories in two legs of the Premiership Pairs weaved into that run, but Nicholls hopes Peterborough’s bolstered side can take inspiration from Thursday’s gutsy display.

“I couldn’t believe it when Rob (Lyon, team manager) said we had only lost by two,” said Nicholls.

“It was a busy old night and you lose track, I knew there was a tactical substitute in there and while you watch the races you don’t always focus on the score as much when the other team has opened up a gap like that.

“It has been a stinker of a season for the team and I have had a really tough year too. I was not 100 per cent happy on the night, but I did feel like I had found something a bit better, bits were still missing but it was a step in the right direction.

“For the team to battle back like that, it was a boost and will stand us in good stead for Ipswich. We will go into it with a positive frame of mind.

“All we are doing at the minute is trying to redeem ourselves having gone from the classic heroes to zeroes. Hopefully we can make the best of it in the last few meetings of the season and give the fans something to be happy about.”

Ipswich have a full complement of senior riders for the meeting but Anders Rowe comes in as the Rising Star after Danyon Hume suffered a broken collarbone while riding in France.

PETERBOROUGH: Chris Harris, Simon Lambert, Hans Andersen R/R, Ben Basso, Josh Pickering, Scott Nicholls, Jordan Jenkins.