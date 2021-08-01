Peterborough Panthers have Hans Andersen in reserve for top of the table clash at Wolverhampton

Hans Andersen.

Andersen drops to the number seven spot to partner talented teenager Jordan Palin when Panthers travel to Wolverhampton tomorrow (August 2) for a clash between the top two in the Premiership. Table-topping Wolves currently lead Panthers, who are unbeaten away from home, by a point.

They have also confirmed the rider replacement facility will be in operation for popular injured star Ulrich Ostargaard who is out with back and wrist damage.

Panthers team boss Rob Lyon is delighted to have strength in depth once again after seeing Chris Harris produce a match winning display from reserve at Sheffield recently.

“They are individuals, they’re all here to earn money and everything else, but it is a team performance,” Lyon said.

“I always say that I do everything for the team. It’s never personal and I’ve got to do what is right for the team.

“Even when I have to take the boys out of one of their rides though, they’re fantastic and they really are one big group.”

Ostergaard’s four programmed rides can be covered by anyone else from the remaining six riders.

Wolverhampton have a strong reserve themselves with Aussie ace Ryan Douglas dropping down after American Broc Nicol gained promotion into the main body of the team.

Monmore Green Stadium is now operating under pre-covid rules although there are no hot meals available in the restaurant due to a staff shortage.

Tickets are available from Wolverhampton’s website homepage, but admission by cash or card is also available on arrival at the stadium.

Peterborough return home on Thursday, August 5, when they welcome rejuvenated rivals King’s Lynn to Alwalton.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Broc Nicol, Nick Morris, Luke Becker, Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Leon Flint.